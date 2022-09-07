79º

LIVE

Local News

15-year-old boy missing after leaving Detroit home without permission

Detroit police looking for Zion Silas, who went missing Tuesday

Cassidy Johncox, Senior News Editor

Tags: Missing In Michigan, Missing, Detroit, Zion Silas, Metro Detroit, 7 Mile Road, Seven Mile Road, Livernois
Detroit police looking for Zion Silas, 15, who went missing on Sept. 6, 2022. Photo provided by Detroit police. (WDIV)

DETROIT – A 15-year-old boy has gone missing after leaving his Detroit home Tuesday afternoon without permission.

Detroit police are asking for the public’s help to locate Zion Silas, who was last seen leaving his home in the 18600 block of Stoepel Street, near 7 Mile Road and Livernois, at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 6. The boy reportedly left his home without permission and never came back.

Silas’ mother says her missing son is autistic, bipolar and schizophrenic.

A photo of the missing boy can be found above. His description is below.

Zion SilasDescription
Height6′3″
Weight300 pounds
Age15
HairBlack
EyesBrown
ClothingOrange hooded sweatshirt, black pants and black Crocs

Anyone with information is asked to call Detroit police at 313-596-5201.

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Cassidy Johncox is a senior digital news editor covering stories across the spectrum, with a special focus on politics and community issues.

email

twitter