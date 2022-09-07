15-year-old boy missing after leaving Detroit home without permission

Detroit police looking for Zion Silas, 15, who went missing on Sept. 6, 2022. Photo provided by Detroit police.

DETROIT – A 15-year-old boy has gone missing after leaving his Detroit home Tuesday afternoon without permission.

Detroit police are asking for the public’s help to locate Zion Silas, who was last seen leaving his home in the 18600 block of Stoepel Street, near 7 Mile Road and Livernois, at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 6. The boy reportedly left his home without permission and never came back.

Silas’ mother says her missing son is autistic, bipolar and schizophrenic.

A photo of the missing boy can be found above. His description is below.

Zion Silas Description Height 6′3″ Weight 300 pounds Age 15 Hair Black Eyes Brown Clothing Orange hooded sweatshirt, black pants and black Crocs

Anyone with information is asked to call Detroit police at 313-596-5201.