COVID survivor needs home help in Macomb Township after spending 8 months in hospital

MACOMB TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Chris Lajoie spent eight months in the hospital after having COVID, and now a 32-year-old Metro Detroit man could really use some help.

He’s still struggling to move, and his house just isn’t equipped for his needs.

It’s taken months of physical therapy for Lajoie to take a few steps.

“When they first wanted me to stand up (which was months ago), I couldn’t even stand for a second.”

The Macomb Township man was hospitalized with COVID in January and spent 105 days on life support.

“At first, I was just numb,” said Lajoie. “But then the realization kicked in, and I was like, ‘what’s going on? Is my life over?’ I couldn’t move. I can’t speak. It’s terrifying.”

While he’s made remarkable progress, Lajoie regrets not getting vaccinated against COVID-19.

“This was a thought that came across my mind a lot of times during the hospital, and I would say, ‘yes, I 100% would of gotten vaccinated if I knew all of this would’ve happened.’”

In June, the 32-year-old was finally released from the hospital, but he didn’t know if he’d ever walk again.

Insurance has only covered a portion of their mounting medical bills, and the family hopes you can help.

“You scrimp, you buy things you really need,” said Chris Lajoie’s mother, Kathy Lajoie. “Instead of spending $100 a week, I’m spending between $200 to $250 on groceries, and that’s hard.”

The family spent $8,000 alone to buy a used ramp for their home.

“That’s a used ramp,” Kathy Lajoie said. “If I got a new ramp, it would cost $10,000. Who has that kind of money?”

Doctors tell Local 4 that Chris Lajoie should be able to walk independently in about a year. But in the meantime, he’s got months of therapy to go.

