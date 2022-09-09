Michigan Supreme Court puts abortion proposal on November ballot

The battle over abortion rights in Michigan will be decided by voters this November. That decision came down late Tuesday evening from the Michigan Supreme Court in a 5-2 vote. The ruling means voters will decide whether to place abortion rights in the Michigan constitution. It comes one day before the ballot has to be completed and months after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe V. Wade.

The reaction was swift to the supreme court’s decision to put the issue of abortion on the November ballot.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said:

“An overwhelming number of Michiganders signed petitions to bring these questions before the voters of our state, and their voices should not be extinguished by two unelected partisan board members.”

The Michigan Republican Party called it a dereliction of the court’s duty.

“The rulings now allow for the possibility of error-ridden documents to be enshrined into our state constitution,” said the Michigan Republican Party.

Michigan doctors are hoping it will pass.

“So that we can continue to help our patients make the deeply personal and private decisions around pregnancy and abortion, without politicians deciding for them,” said the Committee to Protect Health Care.

Tudor Dixon Tweeted, “And just like that, you can vote for Gretchen Whitmer’s abortion agenda and still vote against her. Gretchen, time to stop hiding behind your BS ads. I’m here to clean up your mess.”

And just like that you can vote for Gretchen Whitmer’s abortion agenda & still vote against her.



Gretchen, time to stop hiding behind your BS ads.



I’m here to clean up your mess, turn our schools around, stop your crime wave, fix the roads, & bring back the jobs you cost us. https://t.co/XjuQjcghKz — Tudor Dixon (@TudorDixon) September 9, 2022

“We’ve never argued the central question of ‘should abortion be legal,’ said Local 4 Pollster Richard Czuba. “We’ve never had that debate in Michigan.”

And now we will.

Czuba’s data shows the proposal has a good chance of passing.

“This polls very strongly by 2-1 margins that voters do want to put in a constitutional right to abortion,” Czuba said.

Those voters are likely Democrats, and some political insiders say that means republicans have to go on the offensive.

“Much will depend on how strongly the Republicans, particularly Tudor Dixon running for governor, can make the case that in fact, this ballot proposal in November is not just pro-choice, but it is extreme,” Bill Ballenger. “No parental consent. Possibly partial-birth abortion.”

This should all be official Friday when the State Board of Canvassers meets again to certify the petitions by the court’s order.