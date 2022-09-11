78º

East Lansing police investigating shooting that happened near Michigan State University campus

Elizabeth Washington, Digital Content Producer

EAST LANSING, Mich. – The East Lansing Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened early Sunday morning near Michigan State University’s campus.

The shooting happened near M.A.C and Albert Street, and according to WILX, an NBC affiliate in Lansing, shots were fired around 1:30 a.m.

Michigan State University police and public safety alerted students around 2 a.m. to avoid the area as they believed the suspect(s) had left the area.

There is currently no information on the suspect.

If anyone has any information on the incident, please call East Lansing police at (517) 351-4220.

