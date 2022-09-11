East Lansing police investigating shooting that happened near Michigan State University campus

EAST LANSING, Mich. – The East Lansing Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened early Sunday morning near Michigan State University’s campus.

The shooting happened near M.A.C and Albert Street, and according to WILX, an NBC affiliate in Lansing, shots were fired around 1:30 a.m.

Michigan State University police and public safety alerted students around 2 a.m. to avoid the area as they believed the suspect(s) had left the area.

MSU ALERT: Report of shots fired off-campus in the City of E. Lansing near MAC Ave and Albert Ave. There is a large police presence. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/LSOf0xGUSb — MSU Police and Public Safety (@msupolice) September 11, 2022

There is currently no information on the suspect.

If anyone has any information on the incident, please call East Lansing police at (517) 351-4220.