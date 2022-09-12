Jason Carr: Why I’ll never get sick of Instagram Reels aka TikTok repurposed

If you’re wondering what the heck I just said these are largely phone based apps…never mind.

Scrolls.

It genuinely makes me happy when the next video I see is the guy making a half-court shot for $75k and he gets tackled by LeBron while 20,000 fans go wild.

It genuinely makes me happy when I see a bulldog skateboarding and he just effortlessly negotiates a hill. He doesn’t know he’s the canine Tony Hawk.

It genuinely makes me happy that I once bought my wife a bikini from a targeted ad and now every third video I see is a hot model wearing a swimsuit.

It genuinely makes me happy that every third video I see is the funniest moment from a standup comedian’s set. Looking at you Bill Burr.

It genuinely makes me happy to see a tennis rally that is 35 years old in which Jimmy Connors pulls off like six impossible shots and then wins on a devastating forehand down the line and he’s fist pumping and the crowd is absolutely losing their minds.

Impossible trick shots, boat crashes, car stunts, jokes, memes— I’m here for all of it.

But please still watch local TV. We need you. Now if you will excuse me I need to go do something viral.

