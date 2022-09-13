Tired of your desk job? You could work atop the Mackinac Bridge instead

Mackinaw City, Mich. – The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is hiring -- and it’s not the position you might expect. Workers are needed to work on top of the Mackinac Bridge.

Two positions are open, Mackinac Bridge maintenance workers and steeplejacks are needed.

Bridge maintenance workers will be paid anywhere between $18.47-$25.96/hour.

The job description? Here you go:

Performs maintenance, repairs and follows all safety regulations over water ways and above 300 feet, sandblasting, painting, washing, greasing, oiling, bolting, caulking, forming, cement work and inspection of the Mackinac Bridge using various tools, equipment, materials, and specialized knowledge and principles of maintenance trades. Operate a motor vehicle or vehicle/trailer combination with a Gross Weight Rating (GVWR) of more than 26,000 pounds when operating a snow plow truck or hauling heavy loads. State of Michigan Job Openings

Steeplejacks will be compensated $18.47-$29.02/hour.

Steeplejacks will:

Perform[s] maintenance, repairs and follows all safety regulations over water ways and above 300′, sandblasting, painting, washing, greasing, oiling, bolting, caulking, forming, cement work and inspections of the Mackinac Bridge using various tools, equipment, materials, and specialized knowledge and principles of maintenance trades. Perform concrete repairs on substructure, deck, curbs, sidewalks and bituminous surfaces. Perform all related work required on all approaches, buildings, and right of ways State of Michigan Job Openings

Both jobs have additional requirements.

The ability to:

Climb steel to unusual hights and rig scaffolding in difficult and dangerous situations

Climb tall ladders

Bend and stoop in confined areas

Work with heights over water

Work in heavy traffic and inclement weather

Sound like something you might be interested in? You can find applications on the government job openings site, here.

Looking to change offices? The following positions are open at the #MackinacBridge: - Transportation Maintenance Worker... Posted by Michigan Department of Transportation on Friday, September 9, 2022

Will you be applying?