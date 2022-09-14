13-year-old boy arrested for threatening to shoot up 3 schools in Warren, Sterling Heights

WARREN, Mich. – A 13-year-old boy has been arrested for threatening to shoot up three schools in Warren and Sterling Heights, police said.

Threats posted on Twitter around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday (Sept. 14) claimed someone was going to “shoot up” Cousino High School at 8 a.m., according to authorities.

Officials said threats were also posted targeting Carter Middle School in Warren and Community High School in Sterling Heights.

Officials with Warren Consolidated Schools decided to cancel classes at all three schools “out of an abundance of caution.”

Police identified the boy responsible for the threats and took him into custody Wednesday morning at his home in Warren, they said.

“Schools threats have to be taken seriously in today’s times,” Warren police Commissioner William Dwyer said. “Our officers and detectives took swift action and had a suspect identified and in custody 12 hours after law enforcement was first made aware of the threats.”

Electronic devices were seized during a search of the home, but no firearms were found.

Detectives will pass the case on to Macomb County prosecutors to determine if the 13-year-old Warren boy will face charges.

“It is saddening that school threats continue to disrupt the lives of students, parents, and the community,” Dwyer said. “People need to remember that threats of violence are not a joking matter. The Warren Police Department treats all social media threats seriously and will seek prosecution on any suspects involved in these instances.”