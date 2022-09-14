Biden delivers remarks about EVs during Detroit Auto Show visit

(Evan Vucci, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

DETROIT – After touring a variety of vehicles at the 2022 Detroit Auto Show Wednesday, President Joe Biden delivered live remarks on electric vehicle manufacturing while in the Motor City.

Biden announced the approval of hundreds of millions of dollars that will be used to build electric vehicle chargers across 53,000 miles of the national highway system in 35 states. The project is part of Biden’s 2021 infrastructure legislation, which provides $5 billion to help states create a network of EV charging stations over a five-year period.

The president flew into Detroit Wednesday to tour new products and technology on display at this year’s North American International Auto Show -- a beloved event returning to the Motor City after a two-year hiatus. Walking around Huntington Place in Downtown Detroit, Biden caught a glimpse of American-manufactured hybrid, electric and combustion vehicles from Chevrolet, General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

After days of previews, the Detroit Auto Show will open to the public on Saturday, Sept. 17, and will last through Sept. 25. Several vehicles are slated to make their debut during the event.

Tickets can be purchased ahead of time, or on site at the venue.

