Live stream: 2022 Detroit Auto Show reveals from Jeep, Chevy, Ford, others

Live auto show press conferences scheduled for Wednesday in Detroit

Ken Haddad, Digital Content Manager

DETROIT – The 2022 North American International Auto Show is returning to Detroit after a two-year hiatus -- and the auto companies are ready to reveal some new products and technology.

The Detroit Auto Show media day is Wednesday, September 14, including reveals for Chevrolet, Ford, Lincoln, Jeep and Hyundai, starting Wednesday morning and running through the evening.

Watch the live reveals in the video player above, or stream on your TV for free with the Local 4+ streaming app, available for most Smart TV devices.

Here’s the live press conference schedule for the 2022 Detroit Auto Show

Wednesday, Sept. 14:

  • North American Car, Utility and Truck of the Year finalists announced -- 8 a.m.
  • Jeep -- 8:35 a.m.
  • Xturismo -- 9:15 a.m.
  • Chevrolet -- 9:55 a.m.
  • President Biden is visiting sometime between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.
  • Lincoln -- 2 p.m.
  • Hyundai -- 3:30 p.m.
  • Ford -- 8 p.m.

