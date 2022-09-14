Monroe man charged with robbing Canton Township pharmacy clerk at gunpoint

CANTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A Monroe man has been charged with robbing a Canton Township pharmacy clerk at gunpoint.

The robbery happened just before 1:30 p.m. June 25 at Devz Pharmacy on North Canton Center Road.

Officials said John Samuel Dooley III, 41, of Monroe, walked into the pharmacy and pointed a gun at the clerk, demanding pills and money. He was wearing a white surgical mask, a Detroit Tigers hat, a red polo-style shirt, and dark jeans, police said.

Dooley fled the scene in a silver SUV that he had parked in a nearby neighborhood, according to authorities.

Nobody was injured during the robbery, and no customers were in the store at the time.

Officials announced Wednesday that Dooley has been arraigned on the charges of armed robbery, possession of a firearm by a felon, felony firearm, and habitual offender -- second notice.

The armed robbery charge carries a maximum penalty of life in prison, the possession charge is a five-year felony, and the felony firearm violation is a two-year felony.

Dooley was issued a $250,000 bond, or 10% cash. His next court appearance is scheduled for Sept. 23 at 35th District Court in Plymouth.