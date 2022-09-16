Battle over money looms as Mosque opens in Troy

The battle over money looms as a Mosque in Troy is scheduled to open in less than 24 hours. At first, there was a fight between the Mosque and the City of Troy over whether the house of worship could even open. Now there's a fight over the money owed to the Mosque.

TROY, Mich. – The battle over money looms as a Mosque in Troy is scheduled to open in less than 24 hours.

At first, there was a fight between the Mosque and the City of Troy over whether the house of worship could even open.

The fight started in 2018 when the leaders of the community center and Mosque bought the building after nearly five years. The doors are officially opening, but the legal battle isn’t over yet.

Back in March, a federal judge ordered the City of Troy and the leaders of the Adam Community Center to come to an agreement after the city’s zoning laws were found to be in violation of federal law.

The Mosque sued for damages, saying the zoning law cost the Mosque funding.

“The City of Troy has acted egregiously since 2018 with regards to this case,” said Cair Michigan attorney for Mosque Amy Doukoure. “The money that we’re asking for is not excessive. It’s very much in line with settlements that are very recent for the same issues in other cities in the state of Michigan. We’re also asking for actual damages.”

The community center is asking for $1.9 million, citing those other cases in Sterling Heights and Pittsfield Township, where settlements were reached for $1.5 and $1.75 million.

Troy Mayor Ethan Baker says the city won’t agree if the price tag is over a million.

“Certainly, we’re not considering settlement as long as they’re demanding over $1 million in damages, but frankly, there are seven of us on the council, and that’s not just one of our decision to make,” said Baker. “We have difficulty sharing what’s happening behind closed doors in legal settlement discussion and posturing, and the other side has been very free with what they’ve said, and we just can’t do that. We’re restricted by statute.”

There’s no legal closure in sight on the eve of the grand opening.

Despite the situation, Baker says he will be at the Mosque Saturday (Sept. 17) afternoon for the grand opening and ribbon cutting.