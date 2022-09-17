Charity Preview kicked off Detroit Auto Show at Huntington Place after 3-year hiatus

Thousands once again packed Huntington Place Friday night for the North American International Auto Show Charity Preview. After a three-year hiatus, everyone seemed happy to get their prom back.

DETROIT – Thousands once again packed Huntington Place Friday night for the North American International Auto Show Charity Preview.

After a three-year hiatus, everyone seemed happy to get their prom back.

A proper Charity Preview came with great music, bringing an entertainment-starved Charity Preview crowd to jump up and dance.

The show was a little different as only a handful of automakers, mostly the domestics, had stands.

High-end supercars were on the scene, and they were their courtesy of Envy Auto Group’s Mike Kasab.

“We brought a Ferrari 812 HR SuperFast, a McLaren 765 LT, an Aston Martin V-12 Vantage, an AMG GTR Mercedes and a Porch 911 Turbo S,” said Kasab.

They promised different this year, and they arrived as very large, very toothy Dinosaurs from Ultimate Fun Productions.

The wine bottles were emptied by night’s end. There was only a little water left too. But obviously, everybody had a great time. So now what? It’s your chance to go to the show.