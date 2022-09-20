Arizona man who went fishing with son drowns in Michigan lake after boat floated away from dock

BAGLEY TOWNSHIP, Mich. – An Arizona man who went to a Michigan lake to fish with his son drowned while trying to retrieve a boat that floated away from the dock.

The incident happened around 5:30 p.m. Monday (Sept. 19) on Dixon Lake in Bagley Township.

Michigan State Police said Howard Tom Caswell, 78, of Mesa, Arizona, was with his son, a Gaylord resident. They were launching their boat to go fishing.

While the son went to park the truck and trailer, the boat got away from the dock, so Caswell jumped in to retrieve it, officials said.

At some point, he went under the water and did not resurface, so authorities were called to the scene. Troopers and conservation officers said they found Caswell’s body in the lake.