Detroit Auto Show concerts in Hart Plaza kick back up on Wednesday and entry is free

DETROIT – Have you gotten a chance to check out the outdoor aspect of the North American International Auto Show yet? Did you know that entry is free?

While there are no cars to look at here, adding Hart Plaza to the Detroit Auto Show gives the event a lot more room and opportunity for entertainment for people of all ages.

The main attraction for kids, is the Monster Trucks! Not only can you and your kids get some great photo opportunities with these massive trucks, but you can also ride in one for free!

If you’re a foodie like me, you’ll love all of the food options available at Hart Plaza. From elephant ears to barbecue to gourmet coffee, there are plenty of great food and drink options to choose from.

And with the great weather, this new auto show season has brought us, who wouldn’t love the chance to see live music outside along the riverfront on this stage?

Performances kick back up on Wednesday. Below is a list of the feature acts planned. Entry is free!

Wednesday

6:15 p.m.-7:15 p.m.: Chris Dupont & Kylee Phillips

7:45 p.m.-9:00 p.m.: May Erlewine

Thursday

5:15 p.m.-6:00 p.m.: White Bee

6:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m.: Joe Hertler & the Rainbow Seekers

8:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m. Mayer Hawthorne

Friday

5:00 p.m.-5:45 p.m.: Lewis “Louie Lee” Hensley

6:15 p.m.-7:15 p.m.: Michigan Rattlers

7:45 p.m.-9:00 p.m.: Frankie Ballard

Saturday

3:00 p.m.-3:45 p.m.: Think Twice

4:15 p.m.-5:00 p.m.: Gabriel Duran

5:30 p.m.-6:45 p.m.: Misty Lyn

7:30 p.m.-9:00 p.m.: Grace Potter

Sunday