Southfield police want help finding missing 13-year-old girl

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 13-year-old girl who went missing in Southfield.

Peyton Kersey was last seen at 5 p.m. Monday (Sept. 19) in Southfield.

Police said she was last seen wearing a black and brown hooded sweatshirt with black leggings.

Police believe Kersey is missing voluntarily.

Peyton Kerse Details Age 13 Height 5′4″ Hair Black Weight 120 pounds Eyes Brown

Anyone with information should contact the Southfield Police Department at 248-796-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

