Southfield police want help finding missing 13-year-old girl

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 13-year-old girl who went missing in Southfield.
Peyton Kersey was last seen at 5 p.m. Monday (Sept. 19) in Southfield.
Police said she was last seen wearing a black and brown hooded sweatshirt with black leggings.
Police believe Kersey is missing voluntarily.
|Peyton Kerse
|Details
|Age
|13
|Height
|5′4″
|Hair
|Black
|Weight
|120 pounds
|Eyes
|Brown
Anyone with information should contact the Southfield Police Department at 248-796-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.
All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.