Local News

Southfield police want help finding missing 13-year-old girl

Peyton Kersey last seen on September 19

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

Police are seeking information about a 13-year-old girl who went missing in Southfield. (Southfield Police Department)

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 13-year-old girl who went missing in Southfield.

Peyton Kersey was last seen at 5 p.m. Monday (Sept. 19) in Southfield.

Police said she was last seen wearing a black and brown hooded sweatshirt with black leggings.

Police believe Kersey is missing voluntarily.

Peyton KerseDetails
Age13
Height5′4″
HairBlack
Weight120 pounds
EyesBrown

Anyone with information should contact the Southfield Police Department at 248-796-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

