77º

LIVE

Local News

2 workers seriously hurt when semi truck trailer crashes down on them in Macomb County

22-year-old Davison resident, 25-year-old Clay Township resident stable at hospital

Derick Hutchinson, Lead Digital Editor

Tags: Chesterfield Township, Macomb County, Local, Crime, Davison, Clay Township, Lapeer
Police lights.

CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Two workers were seriously injured Tuesday when a semi truck box trailer crashed down on top of them in Macomb County.

The incident happened at 12:06 p.m. Tuesday (Sept. 20) in the parking lot of the Kroger Distribution Center on 23 Mile Road in Chesterfield Township.

A 22-year-old Davison resident and a 25-year-old Clay Township resident were working under the box trailer when the supports gave way and caused it to crash down on them, according to authorities.

The Davison resident sustained serious chest injuries, and the Clay Township resident sustained a serious leg injury.

A 42-year-old Lapeer worker was not injured and moved the others to safety. The injured workers were taken to a nearby hospital, where they are listed as stable.

Chesterfield Township police are investigating the incident, but no criminal activity is suspected.

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Derick is the Lead Digital Editor for ClickOnDetroit and has been with Local 4 News since April 2013. Derick specializes in breaking news, crime and local sports.

email