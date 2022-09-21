2 workers seriously hurt when semi truck trailer crashes down on them in Macomb County

CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Two workers were seriously injured Tuesday when a semi truck box trailer crashed down on top of them in Macomb County.

The incident happened at 12:06 p.m. Tuesday (Sept. 20) in the parking lot of the Kroger Distribution Center on 23 Mile Road in Chesterfield Township.

A 22-year-old Davison resident and a 25-year-old Clay Township resident were working under the box trailer when the supports gave way and caused it to crash down on them, according to authorities.

The Davison resident sustained serious chest injuries, and the Clay Township resident sustained a serious leg injury.

A 42-year-old Lapeer worker was not injured and moved the others to safety. The injured workers were taken to a nearby hospital, where they are listed as stable.

Chesterfield Township police are investigating the incident, but no criminal activity is suspected.