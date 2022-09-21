77º

Detroit police want help finding missing 39-year-old man who left home and didn’t return

Bernard Russell last seen in 8500 block of Wyoming Avenue in Detroit

Kayla Clarke, Senior Web Producer

Bernard Russell (Detroit Police Department)

DETROIT – Police want help finding a missing 39-year-old man who left home and did not return.

Bernard Russell was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, gray jogging pants and white Adidas brand shoes.

He is missing from the 8500 block of Wyoming Avenue in Detroit. He was last seen on Sept. 17 at 6 a.m.

DetailsBernard Russell
Age39
Height5′9′'
HairBrown
Weight175 lbs
EyesBlue

Anyone with information should contact Detroit police at 313-596-1001 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

