Detroit police want help finding missing 39-year-old man who left home and didn’t return

DETROIT – Police want help finding a missing 39-year-old man who left home and did not return.

Bernard Russell was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, gray jogging pants and white Adidas brand shoes.

He is missing from the 8500 block of Wyoming Avenue in Detroit. He was last seen on Sept. 17 at 6 a.m.

Details Bernard Russell Age 39 Height 5′9′' Hair Brown Weight 175 lbs Eyes Blue

Anyone with information should contact Detroit police at 313-596-1001 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

