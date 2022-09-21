South Redford School District to remain closed Wednesday after cyber attack

REDFORD, Mich. – A Cyber Forensic team has advised the South Redford School District to remain closed on Wednesday after classes were cancelled Tuesday due to a cyber attack.

The cyber attack may have possibly leaked personal information about students, teachers, and their families.

There have been 3,146 students that were impacted, but hackers may now have personal information about their families.

Students and staff data remain a top priority as Cyber Forensic teams continue restoring their systems to normal operations.

“At this time, we are still asking people to not use District issued devices,” said the South Redford School District. “District emails can be accessed through not District issued devices. We will continue to provide updates as additional details become available.”

