23-year-old man from Detroit pleads guilty to spree of 3 violent carjacking’s

DETROIT – Rayquan Sturgis, 23, of Detroit, pled guilty Thursday to a spree of three violent carjacking’s he committed between June 10, 2020, and July 7, 2020, on the city’s west side. Sturgis also pled guilty to additional charges of using a firearm during carjacking’s.

Sturgis is facing a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years in prison with a maximum possible sentence of life in prison.

“My office is committed to using all of our resources to combat violent crime in our community, particularly targeting those who use firearms to commit that violence,” said United States Attorney Dawn N. Ison. “Today’s guilty pleas reflect that commitment and serve as a warning to those who use a gun to terrorize and harm others.”

Court records indicated that the victims were all strangers to Sturgis, who had offered him a ride in their car.

Sturgis pulled out a gun, pointed it at the victim, and forced her out of her car before stealing it during the first carjacking on June 10, 2020.

In the second carjacking, which took place on June 18, 2020, Sturgis got out of the victim’s van when they stopped, walked around to the driver’s side, and fired multiple shots, striking the male victim in the leg, arm, and hand.

During the third carjacking on July 7, 2020, Sturgis received a ride from the male victim before pistol-whipping him, stealing his car, and driving off.

Sentencing for Sturgis is set for Jan. 25, 2023.