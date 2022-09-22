Michigan man, woman arrested after officials find crack cocaine inside car

Crack cocaine found by authorities during a Sept. 21, 2022, drug bust in Gaylord.

GAYLORD, Mich. – A man and a woman from Michigan were arrested Wednesday after detectives found cocaine inside their vehicle.

Undercover officials went to Gaylord on Wednesday (Sept. 21) and paid $1,400 to buy about a half-ounce of powder cocaine from a 44-year-old Wolverine woman and a 42-year-old Epoufette man, according to authorities.

After the purchase, Gaylord police pulled the man and woman over to search their vehicle. About one ounce of crack cocaine was found, officers said.

The pair are charged with delivery of cocaine, possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine, and maintaining a drug vehicle.

They were taken to the Otsego County Jail to wait for arraignment.

Crack cocaine found by authorities during a Sept. 21, 2022, drug bust in Gaylord. (SANE)

Crack cocaine found by authorities during a Sept. 21, 2022, drug bust in Gaylord. (SANE)