19-year-old man attacked by woman with machete while riding bike to work in Macomb County

MT. CLEMENS, Mich. – A 19-year-old man was attacked by a woman with a machete while riding his bicycle to work Friday morning in Macomb County.

The attack happened around 7 a.m. Friday (Sept. 23) in the area of Church Street and Gratiot Avenue in Mt. Clemens.

The 19-year-old Clinton Township resident told police that he had been riding his bicycle to work when a woman attacked him with a machete-style weapon. He had several cuts and was taken to a hospital for medical treatment.

Authorities received 911 calls from witnesses who told them the woman was on foot several streets away. They said they found the 28-year-old Mt. Clemens resident hiding a machete-style weapon, and took her into custody without incident.

Police said the man’s injuries are not life-threatening.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office at 586-783-8118.