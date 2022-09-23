Pregnancy resource center hit by vandals in Southfield

The Mother and Unborn Baby Care anti-abortion center in Southfield has been targeted twice in three months by vandals. On June 29, workers showed up to find spray-painted graffiti on the rear of the building along with more than a dozen smashed windows.

“It was one woman, she smashed 14 windows, and she left some graffiti similar to what this one was,” said Jack McGrath, the chairman of the center’s board of directors.

The graffiti reads, “Jane was here” and “if abortions aren’t safe, neither are you.”

The graffiti mimics what first showed up at a Madison, Wisconsin, anti-abortion center in the wake of the leak of Justice Samuel A. Alito’s opinion on the Dobbs case, which overturned Roe V Wade.

Fast Forward to last Friday (Sept. 16), with similar graffiti and a broken window in the back door. The center has surveillance cameras, but police said the footage is useless; you can make out nothing about the vandals other than that there were two of them.

Southfield Police Department alerted the FBI, which is investigating more than a dozen anti-abortion centers where the “Jane was here” graffiti has shown up nationally.

Regarding staff at the Southfield center, McGrath says the vandalism and the message concern them.

“They are nervous about it, but we’re praying and hoping it doesn’t happen again,” McGrath said. “We are going to talk some more about what security we are going to enhance it with.”