A rapper is using his TikTok fame to help the Detroit community he grew up in

A TikTok rapper is using his fame to buy homes in the community he grew up in on the west side.

DETROIT – Tray Little, a rapper with a significant TikTok following is using social media to raise money to accomplish his goal of revitalizing the Detroit community he grew up in.

The rapper expressed interest in buying his childhood home, but when he found out it had been purchased, he and his business partner switched to plan B. They plan on restoring a home in the same neighborhood in hopes others will follow suit.

Buying the house with his business partner, Little says, “is a small step to buying a block and trying to repair the whole block.”

He has even released a song called “Buy the Block”.

Little took to TikTok, where he has 1.4 million followers, to shed a light on his childhood home’s condition and the surrounding community.

The idea of fixing one home in the hopes of inspiring others to help fix others, will hopefully bring back the feeling Little had in this neighborhood when he was younger.

“It’s one thing to talk, to say ‘I want to do this’. But to say I’m putting my own money behind it, and my own work ethic, then that’s when it gets real,” Little said.

