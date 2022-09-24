Popular Detroit restaurant makes New York Times ‘best’ list

DETROIT – A Detroit restaurant is gaining some much-deserved national attention.

Freya, in Detroit’s Milwaukee Junction neighborhood along East Grand Boulevard, was named among 50 other restaurants in the U.S. on the latest update of the New York Times restaurant list, “50 places in America we’re most excited about right now,” which was posted this week.

It’s the only Michigan restaurant on the list.

Freya opened last November and features a rotating tasting menu -- it’s a fixed price menu that usually includes several courses, including dessert.

“We strive to execute the points of upper echelon restaurants in larger markets while ditching the pomp and circumstance traditions that make regular people feel out of place,” Freya says of itself.

Brett Anderson of the NYT picked Freya -- here’s what he wrote:

Located in a neighborhood where the bones of the city’s past economic might are still visible, Freya’s resourcefully repurposed building is a sign of more recent resilience. Inside, the soundtrack is chosen by diners from a collection of vinyl records listed in a bound volume, like bottles of wine; Motor City artists are well-represented. And still the thing that feels most Detroit about the place is its food. Douglas Hewitt, an owner, and the chef de cuisine Phoebe Zimmerman execute the four separate prix fixe menus — the vegan one is particularly impressive — with cool confidence, producing gorgeous, skillfully balanced dishes that deserve to be sources of hometown pride. Brett Anderson, New York Times

Freya is open Tuesday thru Saturday, from 5 to 9:30 p.m., and a reservation is strongly recommended. They’re right next to Oak & Reel, another highly regarded Detroit fine dining establishment.