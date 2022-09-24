WWJ anchor identified as man killed in attempted murder-suicide in Macomb County

The man killed Friday in an attempted murder-suicide in Macomb County has been identified as WWJ anchor Jim Matthews.

CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The man killed Friday in an attempted murder-suicide in Macomb County has been identified as WWJ anchor Jim Matthews.

Matthews was the overnight news anchor for nearly seven years.

He loved talking to his co-workers about his children, his love for them, and their school adventures.

Matthews died by blunt force trauma Friday (Sept. 23) at a home in Chesterfield Township.

According to officials, a 35-year-old woman, a 10-year boy, and a 5-year-old girl are at a nearby hospital where they are receiving treatment.

The 35-year-old woman and the 10-year-old boy suffered blunt force trauma and are listed in critical condition.

Officials say that the 5-year-old girl and the suspect are stable at a hospital.

Everyone involved in the situation knew each other, and there’s no threat to the community, according to officials.

The investigation is ongoing.