2 in custody after undercover Michigan State Police trooper shot in Detroit

DETROIT – Two people are in custody after an undercover Michigan State Police trooper was shot overnight in Detroit, officials said.

The shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday (Sept. 27) in the 14000 block of Riverview Street on the city’s west side.

An undercover narcotics officer who has been on the force for 10 years was in the area when shots were fired by an unknown person. The trooper was struck in the body by gunfire.

He was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition but has since been upgraded to stable, according to authorities.

The scene of a Sept. 27, 2022, shooting on Riverview Street in Detroit. (WDIV)

Michigan State Police Lt. Mike Shaw said troopers locked down a nearby apartment and found three shell casings. Residents were moved out of the complex while authorities searched for the gunman.

Troopers identified a suspect through video surveillance and followed behind that person’s car, Shaw said. A police helicopter was also involved, he said.

A traffic stop was conducted, and both people inside the car were taken into custody.

“We’re in the process of determining who’s actually involved and who’s not actually involved,” Shaw said.

Both people inside the car surrendered immediately and without incident once a traffic stop was performed, according to authorities.

“There were quite a few patrol cars out there,” Shaw said. “Visual deterrence is usually a very good way to get people to surrender.”

Shaw was asked whether he thinks the shooter is one of the people in custody.

“We’re feeling pretty good about it,” he said. “We feel pretty confident that the neighborhood’s safer today.”

Here’s the full update from Shaw: