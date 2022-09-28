Judge drops murder charges for 3 children in stabbing of 14-year-old near Fraser schools

Three children who were originally charged with murder in the fatal stabbing of a 14-year-old in Fraser have had that charge dropped, according to officials.

FRASER, Mich. – Three children who were originally charged with murder in the fatal stabbing of a 14-year-old in Fraser have had that charge dropped, according to officials.

The stabbing happened around 4:30 p.m. Sept. 13 in the area of Garfield and Klein roads.

Three teenagers from Macomb County -- two girls and one boy -- are accused of entering a home near Fraser High School and attacking three other teenagers, injuring two and killing one.

According to officials, all three victims were taken to a local hospital when police got to the scene. The 14-year-old died from his injuries.

The two nearby schools were briefly locked down as a precaution due to the incident.

“This tragedy forever changed the lives of the families involved,” Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido wrote in a news release. “We seek justice for the victims and ask that their privacy be respected.”

The three teens were in court Wednesday (Sept. 28) for a probable cause conference. The murder charges were dropped, but they are still facing the remaining charges and being charged as adults.

Juvenile #1

Count 1: Assault With Intent to Murder (a life felony)

Count 2: Assault With Intent to Murder (a life felony)

Count 3: Home Invasion 1st (a 20-year felony)

Juvenile #2

Count 1: Home Invasion 1st (a 20-year felony)

Count 2: Assault & Battery (a 93-day misdemeanor)

Count 3: Assault & Battery (a 93-day misdemeanor)

Juvenile #3

Count 1: Home Invasion 1st (a 20-year felony)

Count 2: Assault & Battery (a 93-day misdemeanor)

Count 3: Assault & Battery (a 93-day misdemeanor)

All three children are scheduled for a preliminary examination on Oct. 5 at 8:30 a.m.

The children are being held with no bond.

