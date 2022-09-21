3 children charged as adults after 14-year-old fatally stabbed near Fraser schools

Three children have been charged as adults after one teenager was fatally stabbed and two were injured in Fraser.

According to officials, all three victims were taken to a local hospital when police got to the scene. The 14-year-old died from his injuries.

The stabbing occurred around 4:30 p.m. on Sept. 13 near two schools Fraser High School and Richards Middle School. The two schools went into lockdown briefly on Sept. 13 as a precaution due to the incident.

Below are the charges each individual received:

Juvenile #1

Count 1: Felony Murder (a life felony)

Count 2: Assault With Intent to Murder (a life felony)

Count 3: Assault With Intent to Murder (a life felony)

Count 4: Home Invasion 1st (a 20-year felony)

Juvenile #2

Count 1: Felony Murder (a life felony)

Count 2: Home Invasion 1st (a 20-year felony)

Count 3: Assault & Battery (a 93-day misdemeanor)

Count 4: Assault & Battery (a 93-day misdemeanor)

Juvenile #3

Count 1: Felony Murder (a life felony)

Count 2: Home Invasion 1st (a 20-year felony)

Count 3: Assault & Battery (a 93-day misdemeanor)

Count 4: Assault & Battery (a 93-day misdemeanor)

“This tragedy forever changed the lives of the families involved,” Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido wrote in a news release. “We seek justice for the victims and ask that their privacy be respected.”

All three children are scheduled for a probable cause conference on Sept. 28 at 8:30 a.m. and a preliminary examination on Oct. 5 at 8:30 a.m.

The children are being held with no bond.

