3 children in custody after 1 killed, 2 hurt in stabbing near Fraser schools

The scene of a Sept. 13, 2022, stabbing in Fraser.

FRASER, Mich. – Three children are in custody after one person was killed and two others were injured in a stabbing near two schools in Fraser.

Police were called around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday (Sept. 13) to the area of Garfield and Klein roads.

Officials said they learned that three people had been stabbed during an attack. All three were taken to nearby hospitals, where one person died from his injuries.

Nearby Fraser High School and Richards Middle School were both locked down briefly as a precaution.

Police said three children were taken into custody while the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office reviews the case.

The investigation is ongoing.