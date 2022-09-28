Metro Detroit couple rides out Hurricane Ian in Fort Myers condo

Throughout the day, Local 4 has been in touch with a couple from Trenton who is riding out the storm in their condo in Fort Meyers. Ian is the first time they've experienced a hurricane, and they are not entirely sure what they're in for.

Throughout the day, Local 4 has been in touch with a couple from Trenton who is riding out the storm in their condo in Fort Myers. Ian is the first time they’ve experienced a hurricane, and they are not entirely sure what they’re in for.

David and Patricia Pelletier from Trenton are hunkered down in their condo near Fort Myers. The couple migrated to their winter home two weeks ago as they never expected to cross paths with Hurricane Ian.

“We didn’t know where it was going to go until just the last couple of days,” said David Pelletier.

During a Facetime call with Local 4 Wednesday (Sept. 28), David Pelletier showed the high winds and heavy rain coming through.

“They said if you can evacuate, you can, but the only place to go was Hertz Arena, where they play hockey, and it’s cold in there,” Pelletier said.

The couple decided to take shelter in their condo, stocking up on supplies like bottled water and flashlights.

“We have batteries here with a lamp on top,” Pelletier said. “We have three lamps, to be exact.”

The Pelletier’s lost power late Wednesday morning as the storm intensified throughout the day. Pelletier said winds reached upward of 100 miles per hour.

“We have lost many trees, and we heard the roof is coming apart on the next building up from us,” Pelletier wrote in a text update to Local 4 Wednesday afternoon.

Pelletier says the high winds have damaged the roof on the building next door, along with the parking structure and storage sheds.