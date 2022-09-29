Metro Detroit couple documents damage after Hurricane Ian in Fort Myers

A Metro Detroit couple staying at their condo in Fort Myers is surveying the damage in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. After sheltering in place throughout the day Wednesday, the couple was finally able to step outside Thursday. The destruction is overwhelming, yet they still consider themselves among the lucky ones.

“I’m in my golf cart,” said David Pelletier over Facetime. “I’m going to take you around so you can really see some damage.”

The apartment building where Pelletier lives held up fine, but the neighboring structures didn’t fare as well.

“It’s all the way down to the studs,” said Pelletier.

Pelletier said the storm injured nobody in his complex, but five people did have heart attacks.

He hasn’t been able to venture beyond his immediate area, but Pelletier said he is shocked by the images of washed-out bridges and flooded roads.

Those five people who suffered heart attacks are reportedly ok. But Pelletier can’t help but think about the destruction and devastation outside of his complex.

“Be glad you weren’t in it,” Pelletier said. “It was horrifying. I didn’t think it would be that bad.”

Once the power and water are restored, the citizens can assess the damage to their condos. Lucky for Pelletier, coming home to Detroit is always an option as he and his wife’s condo undergoes repairs.