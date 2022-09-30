$275M project to rebuild portion of I-696 in Oakland County ramps up: What to know

A big project to rebuild a busy portion of I-696 in Oakland County next year is ramping up, and you’ll notice it.

The $275 million Rebuilding Michigan project will begin soon on eastbound and westbound I-696 between I-275 and Evergreen Road. The majority of the rebuilding work will occur during 2023-2024 and will include rebuilding the roadway from the base up, including storm sewer replacement work and rebuilding ramps at Orchard Lake Road, American Drive, Franklin Road, M-10 (Northwestern Highway), and US-24 (Telegraph Road).

Beginning in mid-October, crews will begin doing prep work to widen the shoulders of westbound I-696 from Evergreen Road to I-275 along with pavement repair and temporary median crossovers.

In 2023, eastbound I-696 will be rebuilt from I-275 to Evergreen Road with two lanes of traffic in each direction on the current westbound side. In 2024, westbound I-696 will be rebuilt from Evergreen Road to I-275 with traffic sharing the current eastbound side.

This project is part of Gov. Whitmer’s Rebuilding Michigan program to rebuild state highways and bridges using the sale of bonds, which started in 2020.

