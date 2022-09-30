Small Detroit business that provides buses has become a target for thieves

A small business providing buses for tours, weddings, and even rides for school kids to field trips is trying to uplift its west side location on Linsdale Street. But it also keeps becoming a target for break-ins. First, expensive catalytic converters were cut off their buses, and now a thief hits the place twice in one day, but there's a twist this time.

DETROIT – A small business providing buses for tours, weddings, and even rides for school kids to field trips is trying to uplift its west side location on the city’s west side, but it also keeps becoming a target for break-ins.

First, expensive catalytic converters were cut off their buses, and now a thief hit the place twice in one day, but there’s a twist this time.

The video from a security camera showed an intruder with a severe limp breaking into the Detroit Bus Company grounds on the city’s west side, stealing two expensive bus batteries.

The owners of the establishment called the police.

“So, the police came and swept all of the buses,” said Aaron Cummings. “They had their guns drawn, saying, ‘DPD, if you’re here, come out.’”

Read: Thieves hit Detroit Bus Company days before start of school

The man with the noticeable limp came back and stole more gear hours later.

“He’s just slowly peddling away,” said Andy Didorosi.

Didorosi and Cummings jumped in their vehicle and followed the thief at four miles per hour as they waited for police to arrive.

“He just stole a battery,” the men said. “We watched him do it. It’s been going on an hour now, and it’s the most interesting thing ever.”

The Detroit Police Department pulled up and took the man into custody.

“Once he was arrested, it did not feel great,” Cummings said.

Cummings said that the reason it did not feel great was that the thief was disabled.

“We digested all of the day’s events later in the day, and we were like, ‘can we help him,” Cummings said. “Nobody wants to do that.”

As they think of ways to help the disabled man, it is the third break-in where equipment was stolen from a small business trying to make it.

“You want to be really mad, but the world doesn’t stop for you, and you got to just pick up the battery and put it back into the bus,” said Shane O’Conner.