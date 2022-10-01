53º

Family, close friends pay tribute to slain news anchor in Chesterfield Township

Five year girl is home, 10 year boy remains in hospital following eight hour surgery

Jacqueline Francis, Reporter

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A candlelight vigil was held for the family of WWJ News Anchor Jim Matthews, who was killed last week in his Chesterfield Township home.

A few dozen family and friends gathered at Brandenburg Park Friday (Sept. 30) evening to pay tribute to Matthews and pray for his family members that were also injured in the attack.

On Sept. 23, police found Matthews, whose legal name is Jim Nicolai, murdered in his condo in Chesterfield Township. Police say that a 54-year-old family friend attacked Matthews and his two children.

The children’s grandmother, Sonya Healy, spoke at the vigil, sharing an update on the kids’ conditions.

She said the 5-year-old girl is home and well, while Matthews’ 10-year-old son remains in the hospital following an eight-hour surgery.

“He is in critical but stable condition,” said Healy. “His eyes move when they ask him to look both ways. Every little step has been an amazing improvement.”

Matthews’ brother, Joe Nicolai, believes the boy was tied up and beaten after trying to protect his father.

“He’s a brave little boy, and God bless him and keep those prayers coming,” said Nicolai.

GoFundMe page was organized to help support the children.

