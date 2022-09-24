Radio news anchor killed, 4 others injured in Chesterfield Township

Jim Matthews spent nearly seven years as WWJ 950's solid, dependable overnight news anchor. Matthews, whose legal name was Jim Nicolai, was found murdered in his Chesterfield Township condo Friday (Sept. 23). His 35-year-old girlfriend and mother of his two young children were in the home along with their ten-year-old son and 5-year-old daughter. Also in the home was the suspect, a 54-year-old family friend who tried to kill himself by overdosing after police say he committed the attack.

Police were notified when the girlfriend escaped the condo with their 5-year-old and flagged down a car for help.

When police got to the 33000 block of Bayview Drive, they said she was suffering from stab wounds, and the 5-year-old was injured too.

When police got inside the condo, they found Nicolai dead and more.

“We also found a 10-year-old white male bound and suffering from blunt force trauma,” said Chesterfield Police Chief Brian Bassett.

The child has been bound and put in a closet. They then found the 54-year-old white male suspect in the basement with self-inflicted wounds who had overdosed but had survived the suicide attempt.

The 35-year-old mother and her two children are being treated at the hospital for their injuries.