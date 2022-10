Former President Donald Trump held a rally in Warren Saturday night to campaign for Michigan Republicans ahead of the November election. The former president came just shy of announcing a 2024 bid for presidency.

WARREN, Mich. – Former President Donald Trump held a rally in Warren Saturday night, where he campaigned for Michigan Republicans ahead of the November election.

While showing support for Michigan GOP candidates like governor candidate Tudor Dixon, Trump came just shy of announcing a 2024 bid for presidency himself.

