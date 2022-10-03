2 drivers injured in overnight crash on Detroit’s west side

The scene of an Oct. 3, 2022, crash at Joy and Greenfield roads in Detroit.

DETROIT – Two drivers were injured overnight in a crash on Detroit’s west side.

The crash happened around 1:55 a.m. Monday (Oct. 3) at Joy and Greenfield roads.

Officials said two drivers were injured. A woman in her 20s driving a Dodge Caravan is in critical condition, and a woman in her 30s driving a 2006 Buick is stable.

There was one passenger in the Buick, but that person was not injured, police said.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation. Authorities have not released any additional details.