Body of murdered 26-year-old Pontiac man found slumped over car’s center console, police say

Man died from gunshot injury, detectives say

Derick Hutchinson, Lead Digital Editor

PONTIAC, Mich. – Police have determined that a 26-year-old Pontiac man whose body was found slumped over the center console of a car in the middle of the night was murdered.

Oakland County deputies were called at 1:46 a.m. Monday (Oct. 3) to the 200 block of High Street in Pontiac.

When they arrived, police found a 26-year-old Pontiac man slumped over the center console of his vehicle, according to authorities.

He was pronounced dead due to a gunshot injury, and detectives ruled this a homicide case.

An autopsy has been scheduled.

Officials continue to investigate. Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. Callers will remain anonymous.

