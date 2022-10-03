50º

Officials find body while putting out brush fire in Detroit field

Medical examiner trying to determine cause of death

Derick Hutchinson, Lead Digital Editor

A field where Detroit firefighters found a body while putting out a brush fire on Oct. 2, 2022. (WDIV)

DETROITDetroit firefighters found a body while putting out a brush fire overnight in a field.

The discovery was made around 9:25 p.m. Sunday (Oct. 2) in the area of Dakota East and Hawthorne Street, which is northeast of Oakland Avenue and East McNichols Road.

Firefighters said they were putting out a brush fire when they discovered a body. A medical examiner is working to determine the person’s identity and the cause of death.

Police said the body was not inside a vehicle.

No further information has been revealed.

