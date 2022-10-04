56-year-old killed by suspected drunken driver while crossing Michigan Avenue in Canton

An SUV that fatally struck a pedestrian in Canton Township on Oct. 3, 2022.

CANTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A 56-year-old man was struck and killed by a suspected drunken driver while crossing Michigan Avenue in Canton Township.

The incident happened around 8:45 p.m. Monday (Oct. 3) in the eastbound lanes of Michigan Avenue, near I-275.

A 56-year-old Wayne man was struck by a silver SUV while trying to cross the road, according to authorities. He was killed instantly, police said.

The driver returned to the scene. Alcohol is believed to have been a factor in the crash.

Police continue to investigate.

The eastbound lanes of Michigan Avenue were closed between I-275 and Hannan Road, but they have since reopened.