Man hit, killed by suspected drunk driver in Canton Township

A man was hit and killed by a suspected drunk driver in Canton Township. The incident occurred on Michigan Avenue near I-275 Monday night. The adult male was crossing the street in the dark when the suspect driving a silver vehicle struck the man and killed him instantly.

“The accident is currently under investigation,” said Canton Township police Lieutenant Michael Kennedy. “There is one deceased male. He has not been identified. We do believe alcohol is a factor in the crash at this time, and currently, the investigation team is investigating the crash.”