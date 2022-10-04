46º

Local News

Man hit, killed by suspected drunk driver in Canton Township

Accident is under investigation

Tim Pamplin

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Canton Township, Michigan Avenue, I-275, Drunk Driver, Michael Kennedy, Local, Crime
A man was hit and killed by a suspected drunk driver in Canton Township. The incident occurred on Michigan Avenue near I-275 Monday night. The adult male was crossing the street in the dark when the suspect driving a silver vehicle struck the man and killed him instantly.

CANTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A man was hit and killed by a suspected drunk driver in Canton Township.

The incident occurred on Michigan Avenue near I-275 Monday night.

The adult male was crossing the street in the dark when the suspect driving a silver vehicle struck the man and killed him instantly.

“The accident is currently under investigation,” said Canton Township police Lieutenant Michael Kennedy. “There is one deceased male. He has not been identified. We do believe alcohol is a factor in the crash at this time, and currently, the investigation team is investigating the crash.”

Watch the video above for the full story.

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

email

Brandon Carr is a digital content producer for ClickOnDetroit and has been with WDIV Local 4 since November 2021. Brandon is the 2015 Solomon Kinloch Humanitarian award recipient for Community Service.

email

twitter