DETROIT – A man in his mid-50s was fatally assaulted over the weekend in Detroit, according to authorities.

The attack happened around 3:20 a.m. Saturday (Oct. 1) in the 11500 block of La Salle Street on the city’s west side.

Police said a man in his mid-50s was pronounced dead.

No information about the attacker is known.

The investigation continues.