Oxford investigators to host interview sessions in school shooting probe

FILE - Memorial items are shown on the sign of Oxford High School in Oxford, Mich., Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. Officials planned to welcome students back to Oxford High School on Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, which is reopening for the first time since four students were killed and six students and a teacher were injured during a shooting at the school on Nov. 30, 2021. The students have been attending classes at other buildings since Jan. 10. A fellow student, Ethan Crumbley, 15, is charged with murder and other crimes. His parents also are facing charges. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

The independent team hired to conduct an investigation into the Nov. 2021 shooting at Oxford High School is hosting interview sessions with community members this month.

Oxford families, students and community members with information relevant to the events leading up to, on or after Nov. 30, or with information regarding the handling of the tragic events, are invited to schedule time to speak with the Guidepost team.

Private interviews will be held at two locations on Oct. 12, 13 and 14. Individuals who wish to schedule an interview may choose the location and date most convenient for them by selecting the link to their preferred location:

SpringHill Suites Auburn Hills Marriott (1st floor conference room)

4919 Interpark Dr., Orion Twp, MI 48359

Appointments available:

Between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12

Between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct.13

Between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 14

Oxford Public Library (private conference room)

530 Pontiac St., Oxford, MI

Appts available between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12.

Note: All previously listed library appointments on Thursday, Oct. 13 have been filled.

Parents are welcome to attend interviews with their Oxford High School children. Individuals with questions about the interview or the investigation process may contact Laura Rogers at lrogers@guidepostsolutions.com or 202-603-1586.

Individuals who are unable to find a suitable time slot or who would like to schedule a virtual interview may contact Morgan Maiorino at mmaiorino@guidepostolutions.com.

“As Guidepost works to learn what led up to this tragedy, what happened immediately prior to and on the day of the shooting, and exactly how the school responded that day and in the days that followed, our team has spoken to dozens of community members, students, Oxford High School staff and administrators, teachers, and family members,” said Andrew O’Connell, Guidepost president of investigations. “These sessions have been invaluable. It is important that our investigators continue to speak to anyone who wishes to share relevant information. Every interview is important, and Guidepost is working carefully to ensure that all information is handled appropriately as the team works to prepare its public report.”