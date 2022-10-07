48º

Royal Oak Schools puts varsity high school coach on administrative leave

District investigates allegations of inappropriate language towards players

Megan Woods, Reporter

Morgan Russ, Digital News Editor

Tags: Royal Oak Schools, Royal Oak High School, Royal Oak High School Football, Oakland County, Royal Oak, Royal Oak Michigan, High School Football, High School Football Coach, Mary Beth Fitzpatrick, Brian Gordon
Royal Oak School district is investigating allegations about language used addressing players.

ROYAL OAK, Mich. – Royal Oak High School’s varsity football coach has been placed on administrative leave following accusations of inappropriate language, including swear words, when addressing players.

Superintendent Mary Beth Fitzpatrick sent out a note to Royal Oak High School families at 5 p.m. Friday explaining allegations, an ongoing investigation, and that the coach was put on administrative leave.

Thursday, district Athletic Director Brian Gordon sent out a similar letter to varsity player families.

In Friday’s message from Fitzpatrick, the Superintendent says the varsity head coach is accused of using inappropriate and potentially demeaning language while speaking to Royal Oak football players. Several members of the team corroborated those allegations.

She then explains an internal investigation was launched immediately. That coach, who is also a teacher in the district, is on administrative leave from the district pending the outcome of the investigation.

“We commend our student athletes for bringing this situation to our attention as we all have an interest in promoting the highest standards of conduct in our athletic programs. I would like our parents to know this unfortunate incident in no way reflects our core values as a school district,” said Fitzgerald.

The junior varsity football head coach is the interim varsity head coach.

About the Authors:

Megan Woods is thrilled to be back home and reporting at Local 4. She joined the team in September 2021. Before returning to Michigan, Megan reported at stations across the country including Northern Michigan, Southwest Louisiana and a sister station in Southwest Virginia.

Morgan is a Digital Editor and has been with WDIV since May of this year. She is also studying political science and communications at Wayne State University.

