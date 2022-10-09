Monroe County men critically injured in crash; were not wearing seat belts

BEDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The Monroe County Sheriff’s office is investigating a serious injury traffic crash that took place in Bedford Township on Saturday at 10:12 p.m., men involved in the crash were reportedly not wearing seat belts.

According to Monroe County Sheriff Troy Goodnough, James T. Martin, 81, approached the intersection of Smith Road and Cloverlane Road and made a complete stop at the stop sign. As he proceeded through, the vehicle was struck by a car operated by Joshua T. DuPree, 32.

According to a witness statement, the 32-year-old of Ottawa Lake was traveling eastbound on Smith Road at a high rate of speed.

Both men were reportedly not wearing safety belts, but airbags did deploy in both vehicles.

Martin and DuPree were taken to a nearby hospital and are in critical condition.

According to police, alcohol and speed appear to have factored into the crash.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s office continues to investigate this situation.