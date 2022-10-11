Beaumont, Spectrum announce new name for health care system months after merge

The largest health care system in Michigan has officially been named.

Beaumont Health, based in Metro Detroit, and Spectrum Health, based in Grand Rapids, have merged to form a major nonprofit health care organization. The system, operating under the name temporary name of BHSH System since its launch in January, has officially decided on a permanent name: Corewell Health.

The separate health care systems announced in July 2021 their intent to merge in an effort to provide more “accessible, affordable and equitable health care and coverage” for all Michigan residents. The combined health care system is now the largest in the state of Michigan.

“Corewell” was reportedly inspired by “thousands of ideas” from staff members who “put health and wellness at the core of everything we do,” said Tina Freese Decker, Corewell Health president and CEO. Officials say the system’s new logo, which is a blue and green sphere, represents the existing colors used by the organizations that merged.

“We recognize the amazing outcomes and history from Beaumont Health and Spectrum Health,” Decker said. “Now together, known as Corewell Health, we move forward unified, focused on health and wellness for all.”

Officials say branding and signage featuring the new name will be rolled out in phases over the next two years.

Learn more on Corewell Health’s website right here.

Beaumont Health and Spectrum Health announce the new name for their integrated health care system: Corewell Health. Image courtesy of the health care system's website. (Corewell Health)

Officials previously said the organization would operate out of dual headquarters in the cities of Grand Rapids and Southfield, overseeing 22 hospitals, 305 outpatient locations and tens of thousands of employees. In their merger announcement, the systems said their goals of the new health system are to: improve health and health equity; enhance consumer experience; improve health care quality, value and outcomes; make health care more affordable; and listen to input from physicians and other staff.