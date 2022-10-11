These zip codes have the highest home values in Metro Detroit

DETROIT – Home values vary widely across Metro Detroit, shifting significantly from zip code to zip code.

According to data from September, some of the the lowest Metro Detroit home values can be found in zip codes in Detroit, Ecorse and Inkster -- but where are the homes with the highest value?

We’re exploring home value data across the area, and identified the 15 zip codes with the highest average home value in Metro Detroit. Check them out in the chart below.

In case you’re not zip code expert, here are the cities where these zip codes are located (in order):

48009 = Birmingham 48302 = Bloomfield Hills 48301 = Bloomfield Hills 48168 = Northville 48304 = Bloomfield Hills 48374 = Novi 48104 = Ann Arbor 48306 = Rochester Hills 48105 = Ann Arbor 48098 = Troy 48025 = Beverly Hills 48167 = Northville 48323 = Orchard Lake 48230 = Grosse Pointe Park 48103= Ann Arbor

And if you prefer a visual, the map below shows the average home value for most Metro Detroit zip codes. You can click through the map, or toggle over to the “data table” tab to see a list of the value in dollars broken down by zip code for the entire region.