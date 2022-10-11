Whitmer signs bill to lower cost of higher education in Michigan

A bipartisan bill signed by Governor Gretchen Whitmer will lower the cost of higher education for most high school graduates in Michigan.

Whitmer signed the legislation Tuesday at Lawrence Technological University in Southfield.

According to Whitmer’s office, the Michigan Achievement Scholarship will save most high school graduates thousands of dollars a year in tuition.

Starting with the class of 2023, high school graduates will be eligible for up to:

$2,750 if they attend a community college, per year

$5,500 if they attend a public university, per year

$4,000 if they attend a private college or university, per year

“I’m really excited about this because I know it’s going to make a difference in the lives of so many young people in our state,” Whitmer said.

Students will be deemed eligible based on their family’s financial need when they complete the FAFSA.

According to the governor’s office, The Michigan Achievement Scholarship will cover:

94% of students attending community colleges

76% of students attending a public university

79% of students attending a private college or university

The legislation is getting praise from both sides of the aisle.

“These scholarships will allow more Michigan families and students to pay for career training at the school that best fits their individual career goals — whether that’s a trade school, a community college, or a university,” said Sen. Kim LaSata (R-Coloma).

