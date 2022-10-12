69º

Police investigating after 40-year-old man found dead in Ypsilanti

Cause of man’s death unknown

Derick Hutchinson, Lead Digital Editor

YPSILANTI, Mich. – Police have launched an investigation after a 40-year-old man was found dead in Ypsilanti.

The discovery was made at 8:57 a.m. Wednesday (Oct. 12) in the 500 block of East Michigan Avenue.

Police said the man was already dead when they got to the scene. His cause of his death has not yet been determined.

Officials don’t believe there’s any danger to the public.

Medical examiners and police are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 734-483-9510, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP to remain anonymous.

Derick is the Lead Digital Editor for ClickOnDetroit and has been with Local 4 News since April 2013. Derick specializes in breaking news, crime and local sports.

