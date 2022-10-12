Police investigating after 40-year-old man found dead in Ypsilanti

YPSILANTI, Mich. – Police have launched an investigation after a 40-year-old man was found dead in Ypsilanti.

The discovery was made at 8:57 a.m. Wednesday (Oct. 12) in the 500 block of East Michigan Avenue.

Police said the man was already dead when they got to the scene. His cause of his death has not yet been determined.

Officials don’t believe there’s any danger to the public.

Medical examiners and police are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 734-483-9510, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP to remain anonymous.