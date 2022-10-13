Eastern Michigan basketball star Emoni Bates reinstated as felony charges set to be dismissed

Emoni Bates #1 of the Memphis Tigers handles the ball during the first half against the Boise State Broncos in the first round game of the 2022 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Moda Center on March 17, 2022 in Portland, Oregon.

YPSILANTI, Mich. – Eastern Michigan University basketball star Emoni Bates has been reinstated as the felony gun charges against him are set to be dismissed.

“The Eastern Michigan University Department of Athletics has received notification that there is an agreement the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office and Emoni Bates’ defense team that would result in the felony charges being dismissed. In accordance with EMU Athletics’ policies, Mr. Bates is immediately reinstated to all athletic and campus activities.”

Bates, 18, of Ypsilanti, was originally charged with carrying a concealed weapon and altering the identifying marks of a firearm. According to the university’s statement, those charges will soon be dismissed.

The former Lincoln High School and Ypsilanti Prep Academy star returned home to join the Eagles after spending his freshman season at Memphis. He averaged 9.7 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game with the Tigers while shooting 38.6% from the floor and 32.9% from three-point range.

Emoni Bates #1 of the Memphis Tigers handles the ball during the first half against the Boise State Broncos in the first round game of the 2022 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Moda Center on March 17, 2022 in Portland, Oregon. (2022 Getty Images)

Bates played 15 minutes in Memphis’ two NCAA Tournament games after missing nearly two months with a back injury.

At the end of the season, Bates entered the transfer portal and received interest from several schools. He ultimately committed to Eastern Michigan.

He was the No. 1 ranked high school prospect in Michigan and the No. 6 player overall in the 2021 recruiting class.